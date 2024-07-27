When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

This could be our first look at the official Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL cases

Google Pixel 9 Pro teaser

Google is having a hard time keeping the details about the upcoming Pixel 9 series under wraps. Details, including the design, the color options, the display specification, the camera upgrades, etc., have already been leaked about the Pixel 9 series devices.

In fact, Google has confirmed that this year, there will be a fourth device in the Pixel 9 lineup, called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also expected to be launched in more countries than the previous generation Pixel Fold. Recently, renders of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaked, showing off trimmed inner display bezels.

Now, a fresh leak has popped up, courtesy of reliable leakster OnLeaks (via Android Headlines), which shows off what could be the official cases of the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The leaks display the cases of both the Pro models in all of the colors in which they are expected to be launched.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro can be seen in five colors: Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose, and Aloe. The first four colors match the expected four color options of the Pixel 9 Pro. However, the Aloe color is a surprise in the mix. Notably, the Aloe color was last seen on the Pixel 8a, and it would be interesting if the Pixel 9 Pro also launched in the same color.

Gallery: Pixel 9 Pro Cases

Speaking of the eldest sibling of the lot, the Pixel 9 Pro XL cases can be seen in four color options: Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose, minus the Aloe. The inside of the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL cases looks like it has some fabric-like lining. The exterior appears solid and offers a grippy texture.

Gallery: Pixel 9 Pro XL cases

The Pixel 9 series is set to rock a new camera module, and the leaked images of the cases show a protruding camera cutout for the camera bar. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to max out at 30x zoom, just like last year.

Google has shared an official teaser video that highlights 22 reasons you should buy the Pixel 9 Pro. Moreover, Google will be giving away a limited edition collectible when pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone in some regions.

If you want to keep yourself updated about the latest news of the Google Pixel 9, then be sure to check out our dedicated Pixel 9 section.

