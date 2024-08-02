Intel-based Surface Laptop 4 gets fixes for audio playback and recording issues

The Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors is Microsoft's latest computer to receive new firmware updates. Its newest set of patches aims at fixing audio failures and disruptions when playing or recording. Therefore, if you have complaints about your laptop's audio system, head to Settings > Windows Update and check for available updates.

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 October 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Prevents unexpected failures or disruptions of audio streams by improving the stability and reliability of the audio system to enable uninterrupted audio playback and recording.

Note that the update is not available for the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD chips.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.9677 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED - System devices Intel(R) Corporation - MEDIA - 10.29.0.9677 Intel Smart Sound Technology for USB Audio - Sound, video and game controllers Intel Corporation - MEDIA - 10.29.0.9677 Intel Smart Sound Technology for Bluetooth Audio - Sound, video and game controllers Intel(R) Corporation - System - 10.29.0.9677 Intel® Smart Sound Technology BUS - System devices Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - MEDIA - 6.0.9681.3 Realtek High-Definition Audio (SST) - Sound, video and game controllers Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.24 Surface High-Definition Audio - Extensions Realtek - Audio Processing Object - 13.1.6000.1076 Realtek Audio Effects Component - Audio Processing Objects (APOs) Realtek - Software Component - 12.1.6000.1076 Realtek Audio Effects Component - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 548MB (manual installation only) Known Issues No known bugs in this update

Surface Laptop 4 has a six-year lifespan. Microsoft will stop supporting it on April 15, 2027.