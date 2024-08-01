Google Pixel 9 Pro may not shoot 8K video, but AI will help get you there

It seems like the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro may not support 8K video recording, but Google has a trick up its sleeve to serve 8K to its users. As soon as we are getting closer to the launch of the Google Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2, scheduled for August 13, leaks are giving us more inside details about the upcoming devices.

A fresh leak suggests that Google will make use of an AI feature called Video Boost to help the Pixel 9 Pro, and presumably the Pixel 9 Pro XL, record 8K footage. This year's Pixel 9 lineup, is expected to get upgraded camera sensors, except the main sensor, which is expected to feature last year's 50MP Samsung GNK lens.

Last year's Pixel 8 Pro with its 50MP camera was capable of recording 8K footage. However, even though the same lens is expected to be put inside the Pixel 9 Pro this year, Google will rely on AI to achieve 8K.

Notably, Video Boost works by uploading a 4K video and processing it in the cloud. Using Video Boost, users will also get other features such as Night Sight Video and other enhancements. Video Boost is not a new feature, and it already exists in the Pixel 8 series.

As per the leak's claim, Google will upscale 4K footage to 8K resolution. It is unclear if Video Boost will be an optional feature and whether it will get basic preferences. Interestingly, the report mentions that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will not get this 8K enhancement feature, however, it will support Video Boost.

The main sensor on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is different, and the Video Boost feature may let the device do some other video tweaking. Additionally, the Zoom Enhance will also be available for the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL and not the standard Pixel 9, likely as it misses out on the 5x telephoto camera.

Earlier, a leak claimed that the Pixel 9 Pro XL could max out at 30x zoom. It is speculated that the Zoom Enhance feature will help enhance a picture's details after zooming in.

Recently, a hands-on video of the Pixel 9 Pro XL was leaked, showcasing the device from every angle. Moreover, Google is also working on another AI feature for the Pixel 9 series called Call Notes that will help record and transcribe phone calls.

Source: Android Headlines