Suspicious-looking links from official T-Mobile support channels sparks concern

A new report highlights that T-Mobile customers are receiving unusual and suspicious-looking URL links from official support channels. This has raised concerns about potential phishing scams, as these links appear questionable at first glance.

However, the good news is that there is nothing to be worried about because the links are from a legitimate source. The Mobile Indian investigated the issue and has reportedly found that T-Mobile's official support team, particularly T-Force, the social media support wing of T-Mobile, is now using a new third-party service called Khoros.

The links to the forms may look suspicious because of their unfamiliar domain. A customer noted that one of these questionable-looking links directed them to a "Handset Upgrade Form."

Multiple T-Mobile employees got in touch with The Mobile Report and have shared their side of the information. The carrier has assured that the links are from a legitimate source confirming that Khoros is the new service T-Force uses to collect sensitive information more securely.

Previously, T-Mobile hosted forms through its own T-Mobile domain. The alleged unannounced shift to a new domain has caused confusion and concern among customers. The official website states that Khoros "is combining generative AI with a treasure trove of data, world-class automation, and digital engagement tools to create the perfect support experience."

Since Khoros describes itself as a company using AI to analyze a "treasure trove of data," there are still risks involved in sharing sensitive information or data with third-party platforms. It is uncertain why T-Mobile switched to a new server because asking customers to fill in forms that are sent to an external domain that customers have never heard of is simply giving invitation to unnecessary trouble.

As a precaution, you should also exercise caution before clicking any links, even if they appear to be coming from a legitimate source. If you have any doubts, you should get in touch with customer support immediately and verify the legitimacy of the link.

Source and images: The Mobile Indian