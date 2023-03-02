This week's Xbox Free Play Days games are Diablo III, Train Life, and Human Fall Flat

It's the weekend, and if you are an Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can play three full Xbox games from now until 11:59 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 5 as part of this week's Free Play Days event. You can also save some money when you pay for these games.

The big title this time is Blizzard's action-RPG Diablo III: Eternal Collection:

Shake the earth, blast your enemies with fire and ice, and summon otherworldly minions as you wield the powers of your heroic birthright as one of many playable classes. You can also experience the latest Season 28 ‘Rites of Sanctuary’, one of the biggest seasons ever in this epic action RPG. Advance through the new Altar of Rites progression system to enhance your skills, salvage, and craft primal items, and more with epic new features and seasonal rewards.

You can also buy the Standard Edition of the game for just $19.79 this weekend, a 67 percent discount from its normal price. Of course, Diablo IV is due to launch on June 6, and Blizzard will have an Open Beta of the game for players to try out later this month.

You can also try out Train Life: A Railway Simulator for free. Here's what you can expect:

For the first time in a videogame, become the driver and the railway company manager with Train Life: A Railway Simulator! Drive your passengers or goods across 10 countries and learn to control your locomotive expertly, while following the railway signs and adapting to the weather conditions. Create your own company; buy and maintain your trains; hire conductors and give them new contracts; explore new routes; and optimize your Passenger and Freight activities!

Finally, there's Human Fall Flat, a unique platforming game for single player or for up to eight online players:

Each dream level provides a new environment to navigate, from mansions, castles and Aztec adventures, to snowy mountains, eerie nightscapes, and industrial locations. Free new levels keep its vibrant community rewarded.

You can get the Standard Version of the game for just $4.99 this weekend, compared to its normal $19.99 price tag.