Control, NFL 24, Crime Boss: Rockay City are Xbox Free Play Days games this weekend

With the weekend almost here, Microsoft has brought in another slate of games to play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members without having to pay anything extra. Madden NFL 24, Control, and Crime Boss: Rockay City are the games available this weekend as part of the latest Xbox Free Play Days promotion.

From the three, Control arrives as Remedy Entertainment's hit action game set in its connected universe of supernatural adventures. The title has you taking over the Federal Bureau of Control to beat back an invading force. This is set in the same universe as Alan Wake as well.

Next, Crime Boss: Rockay City offers a cooperative shooter experience where players take the role of a team of criminals. The main draw of the title is its featured actors like Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Danny Glover. Lastly, Madden NFL 24 drops as the latest edition of the long-running EA-developed sports game, which this time touts better character animations and the return of minigames.

All three of this weekend's Free Play Days titles have discounts attached to them to make continuing after their weekend promotions a cheaper affair:

Games in this Free Play Days event will finish their runs Sunday, September 10 at 11:59pm. PDT. As mentioned before, only Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump in to try them out.

While Free Play Days promotions are continuing, the iconic Xbox Live Gold brand is soon being replaced by a new Game Pass tier. Head here to read about this "Game Pass Core" service.

