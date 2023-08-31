Rainbow Six Siege, Dead by Daylight, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Another week has gone by and as the weekend approaches, Microsoft has kicked off its latest edition of Free Play Days. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now jump in and play three games through the whole weekend without having to purchase anything. The latest titles are Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, LEGO 2K Drive, and Dead by Daylight.

Starting things off is Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft's long time running tactical shooter experience where two teams fight over objectives in highly destructible environments. The game's Year 8 Season 3 update was recently announced, which will bring a brand-new operator carrying a floor-eating robot.

Those looking to try out a racing game can jump into LEGO 2K Drive, an open-world racer featuring vehicles that you build yourself that can also transform. Lastly, Dead by Daylight is there for fans of horror, featuring asymmetrical multiplayer action where you can take the role of a killer or a group of survivors trying to escape.

As usual, all the Free Play Days titles of this weekend have discounts attached to them to make continuing after their promotions a cheaper affair:

Games in this Free Play Days event will finish their stay in the weekend event on Sunday, September 3 at 11:59pm PT. As mentioned before, only Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump in to try them out.

Keep in mind that while Free Play Days promotions are continuing, the iconic Xbox Live Gold brand is soon being replaced by a new Game Pass tier. You can read about this "Game Pass Core" service over here.

