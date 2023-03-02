Rise of Industry is this week's free game on the Epic Games Store

Everybody loves free stuff, and the Epic Games Store always has at least one PC game you can get for free every week. This week, the game is Rise of Industry from developer Dapper Penguin Studios. The game, which normally costs $29.99, is free from today until March 9.

The game is a strategic tycoon game set in the early 20th century. Taking on the role of a budding businessman, your goal is to create not only a company but the infrastructure that's needed to get your products to customers. You can choose from over 150 products to make at your factories, and create a transportation system to get your products out to market.

Along the way, you will have to deal with a number of obstacles and challenges. That includes dealing with rival companies eager to take away your market share. You must also balance making your products against destroying the environment in your procedurally created towns and maps. Also, random events might thrown a monkey wrench in your expansion plans.

Speaking of expansions, if you like Rise of Industry, you should check out its expansion pack Rise of Industry: 2130. While it's not part of the free offer, it only costs $9.99 and lets players launch a business empire in a dark and futuristic world.

By the way, next week's free game is the adventure title Call of the Sea. We will talk about that game on March 9.