Threads finally gets hashtags but without the #

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that Threads is getting support for tags (yeah, not hashtags) which is rolling out globally. Support for tagging posts was among the much-requested Threads features since the social media app launched in July.

When you tag a post on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter), you can start with the # symbol and add the desired word or phrase without a space. Things work differently on Threads where you don't need to start with a #, you can include special characters and spaces between words while tagging a post.

However, one limitation put in place is you can only add a single tag per post which Mosseri said is done to prevent engagement hacking on the platform. To tag a post on Threads, you can tap on the hashtag button on the post creation screen. Relevant tags will start showing up as you start typing your desired tag.

While announcing the feature, Adam Mosseri said:

The second thing I want to about real quick is tags. Now, this is the ability to tag a topic in a post. And it's like a hashtag on Instagram, but on Threads, you can only have one per post, you can actually have a phrase, not just a word, so they can have a space in it, and you can even have special characters. And if you share on Threads, it's a great way to help connect with people who are interested in the topics that you're talking about. And for everyone, it's a great way to dive deeper into your interests.

Threads recently added keyword search functionality to its app but doesn't allow content to appear in chronological order. Mosseri defended the move by saying it's done to keep bad actors at bay who might otherwise the platform to spam the search results page. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how the limited tagging functionality is received by the users on Threads.