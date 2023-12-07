Accessing new Windows Server Insider Preview versions should be easier in early 2024

In addition to the Windows Insider Program, Microsoft also has a Windows Server Insider Program for people who want to try out upcoming builds of its server-based operating system. However, instead of the automatic downloads that are available for Windows Insider Program members, the people who want new Windows Server Insider builds have to download them manually.

That is going to change in early 2024. In a section of today's blog post announcing a new Canary Channel build of Windows 11, Microsoft also announced its plans to make it easier for Windows Server Insiders to get new preview builds:

With Windows Server Preview Build 26010, we are introducing the ability to receive Server flights just like on client (desktop). To set up flighting on Server, just navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program to opt in your device. Flighting will only be available for the Canary Channel and flights for Server will begin in early 2024 so you won’t receive any new builds until then. Our intention is to flight the same builds as client (desktop) for Server flights but the schedule in which we release Server flights might differ slightly (for example – Server releases bi-weekly). Flighting for Server only applies to the Desktop Experience only. Flighting enabled for Windows Server Previews in Settings.

The blog post makes a reference to another article that is supposed to explain more about these changes to the Windows Server Insider Program. However, as of this writing, that post has yet to go live.

As the blog mentions, this new feature will launch after the holiday season in early 2024 with Windows Server Preview build 26010, so you should have plenty of time to get your PC ready for these updates if you are a member of the Canary Channel of the Windows Insider Program.