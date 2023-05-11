Three free Sims 4 DLC packs are available to keep this week on the Epic Games Store

This week, the weekly Epic Games Store free game giveaway is doing something a bit different. Instead of one, or two, or three free full games, the store is giving away three DLC packs for Electronic Arts's people sim game The Sims 4. If you don't already own the game, don't worry: the main game became free to play back in October 2022. You can also get it at the Epic Games Store.

The three DLC packs are being collected together under the title The Sims 4 The Daring Lifestyle Bundle. Here's what you can expect when you snap it up for free:

The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Explore a unique wilderness landscape, revealing a temple, jungle obstacles, cursed relics, and treasures. Experience the culture and customs of Selvadorada, from devouring local eats to learning new dance moves! The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff Your Sims are gettin’ fancy with The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff! Throw a luxurious party with a variety of extravagant décor. Upgrade your Sims’ wardrobes with dazzling gowns and chic formal wear. And don't forget to put together the perfect centerpiece for any event with the all-new Banquet Table and serve tasty dishes to your Sims! The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit Expand your style with The Sims 4 Fashion Street Kit collection, inspired by the trendsetting designs of Mumbai. Rich colors, iconic silhouettes, and high-contrast patterns bring energy and vibrancy to each item. Show off your individuality by integrating trendy statement pieces with traditional details for a whole new style.

The Sims 4: The Daring Lifestyle Bundle will be free to download and keep from the Epic Games Store until 11 am Eastern time on May 18.