TikTok might soon let you go ad-free with a monthly subscription plan

TikTok is free to use but you often have to deal with the ads to enjoy short-format videos. However, the video hosting platform might be testing a monthly subscription plan that will let you get rid of ads.

As discovered by Android Authority, the new strings in the latest version of the TikTok app indicate the social media service is testing an ad-free monthly subscription plan as an option for its users.

The following strings were identified by the outlet:

We are testing the Ad-free plan with the TikTok community. By continuing, you agree to the %s and acknowledge that you have read our %s to learn how we collect, use and share data. You also accept the immediate provision of the Ad-free subscription. Price includes VAT.

Allow us to use your data to show you relevant ads, which helps keep TikTok free. %s. You can also see how we use and protect your data in our %s

Upon launching the TikTok app, the outlet was presented with an option to pick a plan. The shared screengrab reveals that TikTok's monthly subscription will cost users in the U.S. $4.99 per month during the testing stage.

From what we can see, an ad-free experience is the only perk TikTok is giving as part of the paid subscription. Unlike the paid tier offered by X (formerly Twitter), there’s no verification badge being offered. However, the video hosting service might announce other perks with a broader release.

Android Authority notes that it could not get the same screen to appear on all of its accounts. This might suggest that TikTok is currently testing the plan with a limited number of users, and as the publication says, it may see a wider rollout depending on the success. In any case, there's no official confirmation from TikTok yet.