Twitter Circle is rolling out to more users worldwide, here's how to use it

Twitter has started rolling out its version of Instagram's Close Friends to users around the world. Called Twitter Circle, the feature was announced earlier this month and it was limited to a select group of Twitter users.

In case you don't know about it, Twitter Circle allows you to define a set of users and share tweets with them. This, in essence, will allow Twitter users to share some tweets with a pre-defined set of users without letting the whole of Twitter see those tweets.

After testing the feature for roughly a month, Twitter has decided to roll it out to more users worldwide. If you are one of the chosen ones, you will see a pop-up as soon as you open Twitter on the web or on your mobile phone.

If you are interested in trying out this feature then you can follow the steps below:

Open Twitter and click on the Tweet button

You will now see a new 'Everyone' option just beside your profile picture. Click on the Everyone option

Click on 'Twitter Circle' to share the tweet with a selected group of people. If you are using the feature for the first time, you will need to click on 'Edit' and then click on 'Recommended' to add people to Twitter Circle

Once you have added people, you can go ahead and compose your tweet and send it out like you normally do. You will see a green note below your tweet reminding you that it has been shared with a select group of people defined in Twitter Circle

Currently, Twitter allows users to add up to 150 people in Twitter Circle and you can add users no matter if they follow you or not. While Twitter has disabled retweets for Twitter Circle, people can still screenshot and share tweets so you should not share any private information even if it is being shared with a select group of people.