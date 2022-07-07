Twitter testing CoTweet, allowing two people to co-author a tweet

Twitter is testing a new feature called “CoTweet”. The feature essentially allows two accounts to co-author a Tweet, and both the accounts will be tagged.

A Tweet from the Twitter Create account confirmed the micro-blogging platform is now offering CoTweet to a limited number of accounts in the US, Canada, and Korea. A FAQ page offers more information about the feature.

Share the spotlight and engage with new audiences.



Select accounts in the US, Canada, and Korea can now send invites to CoTweet! This experiment will run for a limited time. — Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

Speaking about the new feature, Twitter spokesperson Joseph J. Nuñez said:

We’re continuing to explore new ways for people to collaborate on Twitter. We’re testing CoTweets for a limited time to learn how people and brands may use this feature to grow and reach new audiences, and strengthen their collaborations with other accounts.

Twitter explains, “A CoTweet is a co-authored Tweet that’s posted simultaneously to both authors’ profiles and their followers’ timelines”.

Share a Tweet, share the cred.



Now testing CoTweets, a new way to Tweet together. pic.twitter.com/q0gHSCXnhv — Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

A Tweet created using CoTweet will bear the profile pictures and usernames of the two authors in the header. To create or co-author a Tweet, open up Tweet composer, add content to be Tweeted and tap the "CoTweet" icon. The feature will then offer a follower list. The composer of the Tweet can then tap "Send invite" to the person they want to share the creation process.

It is important to note that CoTweets are not like documents that are live-edited in the cloud. In other words, two people cannot actually write up a Tweet together. Instead, they will have to decide what to Tweet beforehand, preferably through Direct Messages, suggests Twitter. Once the Tweet is ready, and the co-author accepts the CoTweet invitation, the feature will post the Tweet on each author’s profile and both of their followers’ timelines.

