Elon Musk's X makes passkey login feature available to all iOS users globally

After launching passkeys for the iOS app in the US in January this year, Elon Musk's X has expanded the passkey login support for all users globally. To use the X's passkey login feature, users need to be using the app on an iPhone.

Announcing the global rollout of the passkey login feature, X's official Safety account said in a post, "Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out." This also gives another option for users to use for login.

Update: Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out.https://t.co/v1LyN0l8wF — Safety (@Safety) April 8, 2024

X also mentions in the blog that passkeys are more secure as compared to passwords since they are "individually generated by your device for each account." This makes passkeys "less susceptible to phishing attacks and unauthorized access."

When you set up a passkey login for your account, you create a key pair, out of which one key will be available with the service offering the passkey login option and the other key will be stored on your device locally. The user only needs to confirm that you are the one accessing the account, either via facial recognition, biometrics, or a passcode on their device.

To enable and use the passkey login feature on your X account, here's what you need to do:

Launch the X app on your iPhone. Tap on your profile picture in the top-left corner. Choose Settings and Support, and then choose Settings and Privacy. Tap Security and Account Access. Select Security. Enable the Passkey toggle and confirm with your current X password.

Make sure that you have the latest version of the X app installed on your iOS device to use the new passkey login feature. The latest version of the X app can be found on the App Store.