Dell launches new Windows 11 Inspiron Plus laptops with latest Intel Core H-series CPUs

Dell has launched a couple of new laptops under the Inspiron Plus brand. The Inspiron 14 Plus and the Inspiron 16 Plus portable computers are powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, DDR5 RAM, and optional discrete graphics. Both the devices come pre-installed with Windows 11.

As the name indicates, the Inspiron 16 Plus laptop features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display. The display supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dell offers customization options not only in the amount of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM but customers can also choose between integrated graphics, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 discrete GPU. Buyers can cram as much as 64 GB DDR5 RAM inside the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, while the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus can fit up to 40 GB RAM.

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop is powered by 12th Generation Intel Core™ i7-12700H, which packs 14 cores, and features a boost clock of 4.7 GHz. A 1TB M.2 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, and FHD webcam are some of the highlights of the Windows 11 laptop. Dell claims it increased the area of air outlet vents by 15% to ensure the laptop runs cool even during intense tasks.

As the name suggests, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is the smaller of the two. Besides sporting a slightly smaller 14-inch screen for better portability, the laptop has remarkably identical internal hardware to the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. There are, however, some limitations, considering the smaller form factor.

Dell limits the discrete GPU to RTX 3050 Ti. The display on the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus can output in 2.2K (2240 x 1400) resolution. Nonetheless, both the Dell laptops offer DC dimming and low blue light solutions such as optional ComfortView Plus hardware.

Besides the “Plus” models, Dell has also introduced the Dell Inspiron 14 and 16 models as well. There are new multi-form-factor portable computers as well. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 and Inspiron 16 2-in-1 can be used as tablets, and they support an “active pen” accessory, which Dell sells separately.