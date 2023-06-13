Capcom Showcase roundup: Dragons Dogma 2, Exoprimal beta, another Pragmata delay, and more

On Monday evening, Capcom held its latest Showcase online streaming event to put the spotlight on several upcoming games from the publisher. Unfortunately, people expecting to hear about a major new game release like a new Resident Evil title, or even a Resident Evil remake, were disappointed.

However, Capcom did have some announcements to make during the show and some new gameplay trailers and footage as well. Here's a quick look at the highlights:

Exoprimal second open beta test starts Thursday - Capcom's next major game release is the "Exosuits versus dinosaurs" action game Exoprimal. Before its release on July 14, Capcom will hold the second open public beta for the game starting on Thursday. June 16 and running through June 18.

Here are the details about the second open beta test:

We've added the story opening, story-related missions, and 10-player co-op missions. We've also made adjustments to the game experience, based on feedback provided by all of our players!

In addition, the game will get an additional mode for its retail launch:

A mode in which players compete for the fastest mission clear time, without engaging in direct combat against player-controlled exosuits.

You can also check out a new trailer for Exoprimal which you have to watch directly on YouTube due to age restrictions. Exoprimal will be available on the Xbox Series X and S consoles via Xbox Game Pass on the first day of its release.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective demo is out now - A new version of the 2010 supernatural mystery game is coming June 30, but you can get a demo of the game now for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and the PC via Steam now.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy coming in early 2024 - Three classic court games, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice, will be collected into one game for release early next year by Capcom.

Pragmata delayed indefinitely - It wasn't all good news for Capcom fans. The company showed off some more gameplay from Pragmata, the lunar-based sci-fi action game that was first announced in 2020. Originally set for release in 2022, and then delayed until 2023, the game's release date has now been pushed back again, but with no set timeline for release. The development team said that while they were working hard on the game, they just need more time to complete it.

Dragon Dogma II spotlight - Capcom released a trailer for its sequel to the action-RPG game a couple of weeks ago, but during Capcom Showcase, some more footage and information on the single-player game itself was revealed. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a release date yet.

Capcom Town coming soon - Capcom celebrated its 40th birthday on June 11, and the publisher plans to offer a special online site, Capcom Town, sometime soon to spotlight its decades of games. When it goes online, fans can check out artwork from the publisher's many games, participate in polls, and even play a few classic Capcom games for free.