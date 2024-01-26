Microsoft Edge 121 is now available with AVIF and AV1 support, E-trees in Wallet, and more

Edge 121 is now available for download in the Stable Channel. The latest feature update for Microsoft's browser adds the long-expected AVIF and AV1 support, the ability to grow an e-tree in Wallet (Microsoft says that results in someone planting real trees), security fixes, and several enterprise-related changes.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 121?

Here is the official changelog:

Added support for AVIF and AV1 file formats. Microsoft Edge now supports the AVIF and AV1 file formats which offer better compression and higher quality images and videos. Users can enjoy faster loading times and better quality media on websites. Microsoft Edge migrates the updates experience into Browser Essentials. Getting alerts on available Edge Updates will come from Browser Essentials instead of the Settings page for better visibility and experience. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. E-tree in Wallet. Users signed into Microsoft Edge with a personal Microsoft Account (MSA) can grow a virtual seed into a tree with Wallet. Once it's grown, a real tree is planted. Administrators can control the availability using the EdgeWalletEtreeEnabled policy. New Website Typo Protection policies. The built-in Website Typo Protection warns users if it appears there is a mistyped popular domain name which could land users on a malicious webpage. Administrators can control the availability and configure Website Typo Protection by using the PreventTyposquattingPromptOverride and TyposquattingAllowListDomains policies. Enable organizational branding in Edge for Business. Enable your organization's branding assets from Entra onto profile-related UI for profiles signed in with an Entra ID (formerly known as Azure Active Directory) account. You can add your organization's details such as name to the profile pill, name and brand color to the profile flyout, and logo to overlay the Edge for Business taskbar icon. This branding can help users more easily differentiate between multiple profiles and browser windows. Default organizational branding can be enabled by admins through the following policies: OrganizationalBrandingOnWorkProfileUIEnabled

OrganizationLogoOverlayOnAppIconEnabled Admins will need to have "company branding" assets configured in the Microsoft Entra admin center for branding assets to be applied to this feature. For more information, see Microsoft Edge for Business and Add company branding to your organization's sign-in page.

Microsoft Edge 121 also contains six browser-specific security updates. You can find more information about the in the official "Security updates" documentation.

Microsoft Edge will update itself automatically upon the next restart. However, you can force-install the latest release by opening edge://settings/help. The desktop version of the browser is available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, and Linux.