UFC 5, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 and more join Free Play Days this weekend on Xbox

Another Xbox Free Play Days promotion has just kicked off, and this time Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can try out four games for no extra cost. UFC 5, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, AEW: Fight Forever and Make Way are the games available this weekend.

Starting with the two ring fighting games, UFC 5 comes in from EA's camp as the latest entry in the hit mixed martial arts fighting lineup. The game is powered by the Frostbite engine as well. Meanwhile, AEW: Fight Forever comes in as an arcade wrestling game featuring talent from the classic series. Both PVP and co-op fights are available here too.

Next up, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 drops in with a weekend offer for fans of the hugely popular anime series. It offers an arc from the original story for players to modify and play how they want. Lastly, Make Way is a top-down party racing game experience where you and your friends can build your own courses and race through them either cooperatively or violently.

Some of the games included in this weekend's Free Play Days are discounted too, making it easier and cheaper to continue playthroughs following the promotion. Here are links to all the games available plus what platforms they are available on:

UFC 5 - $48.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

AEW: Fight Forever - $41.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $9.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Make Way - $14.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

This Free Play Days event will end on Sunday, January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Like in most weeks, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the games being offered in this promotion.