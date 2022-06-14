UK government outlines ambitions to become a tech superpower

The UK government has launched its Digital Strategy to make the country into a global tech superpower. It was announced at the start of London Tech Week and aims to address tech sector skills, investment, and infrastructure. As part of the plan, there will be an external review of the UK’s computer power and a new council will try to shrink the digital skills gap.

Commenting on the plan, Digital Minister Chris Philp said:

“In the last five years the UK has raced ahead of Europe to become a global tech leader and now we’re setting the course for the future. The Digital Strategy is the roadmap we will follow to strengthen our global position as a science and technology superpower. Our future prosperity and place in the world depends on it.”

Under the plan, the government will focus on six pillars that it believes are essential for “sustained digital growth”. These pillars include infrastructure, intellectual property, skills and talent, financing, a nationwide approach, and global leadership. As part of the infrastructure pillar, the government will focus on delivering a light-touch regulatory regime that will still protect citizens but also encourage growth.

Under the ideas and intellectual property pillar, the government says it wants to see research and development increase in the UK including in the fields of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and quantum computing.

In terms of reducing the digital skills gap, the Digital Strategy will promote employer-led training. The government has also funded 2,000 scholarships to ensure the country has enough people working in cutting-edge AI and data science fields.