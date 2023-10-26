UK to become the first country to establish AI Safety Institute

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just made an announcement revealing the plan to establish the first AI Safety Institute. Earlier today, Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic announced a $10 million fund for Frontier Model Forum to ensure the safe and responsible development of generative AI.

Sunak met with AI industry leaders, namely OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic in May 2023 to discuss the safeguards of the technology. The meeting with the representatives in Downing Street laid down the preparations for an initiative to ensure the safe and responsible development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

“Done safely and securely, AI has the potential to be transformational and grow the economy,” Sunak said

Following this development, the UK government announced to hold the AI Safety Summit on November 1st and 2nd. The summit will be a congregation of AI companies, governments, civil society groups, and experts in the field of AI with the goals to:

consider the risks of AI, especially at the frontier of development

discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. - Gov. UK

The summit will focus on Frontier AI, a category of highly capable foundation models that possess the ability to perform equally or superior to the existing models.

Just a week before the summit, the UK Prime Minister announced the establishment of AI Safety Institute, a world first, at a speech in London. According to Sunak, the Institute will "carefully evaluate and test new types of AI so we can understand what new models are capable of". The UK government also published two discussion papers on the risks of Frontier AI and cybersecurity vulnerabilities due to the scale and speed of attacks by AI. The papers warn that in the future, we may see cyber attacks both conducted and defended by AI while human oversight is minimized in each step.

Source: Reuters