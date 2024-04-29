Now you can download two apps simultaneously from the Google Play Store

Up until now, the Google Play Store has not allowed you to download two apps at once. You needed to wait for the download and installation of the first app to complete before you could start downloading the other app. This is a frustrating issue, especially when you are trying to download a bunch of apps. Well, it seems like Google has finally addressed this issue with a new update.

Reportedly, the Google Play Store is receiving a new update that allows a user to download two apps at once. It's a small change, but it makes the process of downloading and installing apps a bit faster. This could come in handy when you are setting up a new phone because you can install all of your favorite apps quickly.

Folks at Android Authority have found the simultaneous download from the Google Play Store working on their Galaxy S23 Ultra, while 9To5Google has reportedly gotten the feature on several Pixel phones. So, this means that the feature is widespread. However, you need to ensure that your Android phone is running the latest Android version and also the latest version of the Google Play Store.

Unfortunately, you can only download two apps simultaneously and cannot update two apps at once. You can still update only a single app at a time. Probably, the option of getting the Play Store to update multiple apps at once could have been a more important addition to the Play Store since not many people would install multiple apps at once outside of setting up a brand new phone.

The ability to install multiple apps on the Google Play Store works only for two apps at a time. Downloading the third app alongside two other apps still shows pending, and only begins when the download and installation of the other two apps are completed.

The change is currently seen on Android phones running Android 14 and Google Play Store v40.6.31.

Let us know in the comments below if the feature is live on your phone or not.