NVIDIA 545.92 WHQL driver is out with Alan Wake 2 support

NVIDIA has released a new graphics driver for supported GPUs. Version 545.92 is now available for download from the official website with support and optimizations for the upcoming Alan Wake 2 release, plus a fix for oversaturated colors after closing a virtual reality application.

Alan Wake 2, a sequel to the critically acclaimed horror from Remedy Entertainment, launches on PC (an Epic Games Store exclusive), Xbox, and PlayStation on October 27, 2023. The game tells the story of Alan Wake, a writer who went missing, and an FBI agent investigating a series of ritualistic murders.

If you plan to play Alan Wake 2 on your computer, be sure to check out the game's hardware requirements.

What is new in NVIDIA 545.92 WHQL?

What is new This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3.5 technology and DLSS Ray Reconstruction including Alan Wake 2. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of titles supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Ghostrunner 2. Fixed issues [VR] Desktop colors turn overexposed after closing VR app.

And here is the list of known issues in NVIDIA 545.29 WHQL:

Open issues: [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs.

A new NVIDIA icon is created in the system tray each time a user switch takes place in Windows. Issues not caused by NVIDIA drivers [Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on

HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display. [2007663]

To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select “Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc.

HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display. [2007663] To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select “Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc. Some games and applications are designed to run at a fixed frame rate, and consequently do not take advantage of NVIDIA G-Sync. To prevent issues, G-Sync may be disabled for those applications.

You can download NVIDIA's latest graphics driver from the official website or update your NVIDIA-powered PC from the GeForce Experience app. Full release notes are available via this link (PDF).