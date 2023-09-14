Valve discounts its Steam Deck portable gaming PCs by as much as 20 percent until Sept. 21

As part of the 20th anniversary of the launch of the Steam service this week, Valve has launched a one-week discount of its popular Linux-based Steam Deck portable gaming PC.

From now until September 21, you can buy a new Steam Deck for the following prices:

Steam Deck 64GB: $359.10 (10 percent off MSRP)

Steam Deck 256GB: $449.65 (15 percent off MSRP)

Steam Deck 512GB: $519.20 (20 percent off MSRP)

In addition, the Steam Deck Docking Station also has a big 20 percent discount this week, as its price has been cut down to just $71.20.

If you buy a Steam Deck but want to upgrade its onboard storage, Western Digital announced new mini internal SSDs this week that will fit inside Valve's portable PC.

The Steam Deck continues to be a highly popular product on Valve's Steam store. As of this writing, it is the fifth highest-sales product in the store, behind Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Earlier this year, Valve started selling refurbished Steam Decks at 20 percent discounts over new versions. Valve says that these units have been heavily tested, including features like a "complete factory reset, software update, and an extensive examination involving over 100 tests at one of Valve's facilities." However, as of this writing, there are no refurbished Steam Decks on sale in the Steam store.

The success of the Steam Deck has led to some competition in the past year. ASUS released the Windows 11-based Rog Ally portable gaming PC earlier this summer for $699.99.

A few weeks ago, Lenovo announced plans for its own Windows 11-based portable gaming PC, the Legion Go. It has a few features the Steam Deck does not have, including removable game controllers and a larger 8.8-inch display. It is scheduled to go on sale sometime in October for $699.