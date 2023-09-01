The Lenovo Legion Go portable gaming PC is official and it's coming in November for $699

There's been a ton of leaks about this PC already, but today Lenovo finally confirmed its plans for the Legion Go. This portable gaming PC is the latest example of a major PC maker wanting to launch a portable gaming device similar to Valve's hit Steam Deck.

Lenovo's press release confirms the specs that have already been leaked about the Legion Go. It runs Windows 11 on AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which was also used for the earlier ASUS Rog Ally. However, the Legion Go has some specs and features that make it very different than the Steam Deck or ROG Ally, starting with its huge 8.8-inch QHD+ touchscreen. It supports resolutions up to 1600p and can go up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Legion Go can be bought with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage, with a microSD card for adding more storage. It has a 49.2Wh battery, and the PC includes a power bypass mode that protects the battery from degradation when it is plugged into a power source. There's no word yet on the battery life of the device.

However, the big difference on the Legion Go is its detectable side controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch. Lenovo says:

The Lenovo Legion Go’s controllers feature hall effect joysticks that mean no joystick drift and minimal dead zones that maximize responsiveness and accuracy during grueling gaming sessions. Other inputs include an integrated trackpad, a large D-pad, an angled mouse wheel, and a total of 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons. RGB lighting is present on the power button adorned with the iconic Lenovo Legion ‘O’ that switches colors to indicate the user-selectable fan mode, and customizable RGB rings around the joysticks add another layer of flair while also acting as a notification system for controller pairing.

When detached, the controllers and the Legion Go can enter what's called FPS Mode. Gamers can sit the Legion Go by itself with a built-in kickstand, and place one of the controllers on an included magnetic base. The controller can then be used in first-person shooter games with more precise control.

Other specs on the Lenovo Legion Go include two USB Type-C ports along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless hardware. The Legion Space UI lets the PC access digital gaming stores and services, and it includes a three-month subscription to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service.

The Lenovo Legion Go will go on sale sometime in November starting at $699/€799. The company will also offer the Legion Glasses, with twin micro-OLED displays that offer a private big-screen gaming experience when connected to the Legion Go or most Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android devices. It will go on sale in October for $399/€799.