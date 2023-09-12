Western Digital launches new micro SSD built for the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally

The Steam Deck and its recently launched rival, the ASUS ROG Ally, have one great thing in common: relatively easily upgradeable storage. Both handheld consoles use removable M.2 SSDs in the 2230 format you can swap with beefier variants to store more games (Microsoft's Surface devices also use the same SSD type). However, "short" M.2 SSDs are rare, so finding one might be a bigger challenge than replacing it.

There have been options like the Corsair MP600 Mini SSD, and the Sabrent Rocket 2230 SSD.

The good news is the market now offers one more option: Western Digital has announced the WD SN2270M, aiming directly at modern handheld console owners.

The SN2270M is a PCIe 4.0-based M.2 2230 SSD with 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage options. It uses TLC 3D NAND memory chips with speeds reaching 5,150 MB/s. It also supports Microsoft's DirectStorage technology for improved performance in modern demanding games.

The WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD in the small M.2 2230 form-factor gives consumers a way to expand their handheld gaming PC internal storage so they can take their game library anywhere they go. By offering a range of capacities, consumers now have more options to expand their game libraries, with up to 2TB2 of trusted Western Digital TLC 3D NAND. This new drive also offers an immersive experience with exclusive gaming features including PCIe® Gen 4.03, Western Digital's nCache™ 4.0 technology, and Microsoft's DirectStorage support. This is a great option to supercharge compatible handheld devices, such as the ASUS™ ROG Ally™, with speeds up to 5,150 MB/s1 (1TB and 2TB2 models) for blazingly quick game installations and level loads.

Western Digital SN2270M Capacity 500GB 1TB 2TB Form factor M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 x4 Speed (seq) 5000MB/s read

4000MB/s write Speed (rand) 460K IOPS read

800K IOPS write Endurance 300 TBW Warranty 5-year limited warranty

The Western Digital SN770M NVMe SSD is now available for purchase on the official website and from other retailers. The 500GB configuration costs $74.99, 1TB goes for $109.99, and the 2TB variant will set you back $219.99. You can get the latter exclusively at Best Buy.

