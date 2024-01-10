There will soon be a SteamOS portable gaming PC other than the Steam Deck

Until now, the only way to use SteamOS on a portable gaming PC is to purchase a Steam Deck from Valve. While we may have to wait a while for a full-fledged Steam Deck 2, another company has now jumped in, announcing plans for its own SteamOS handheld PC.

Ayaneo, which has released handheld gaming PCs based on Windows in the past, has just revealed the Ayaneo Next Lite. In a blog post, the company confirmed it will come preinstalled with Valve's SteamOS.

This is a new addition to the Ayaneo Next lineup of portable PCs. Both the Ayaneo Next and the Ayaneo Next Pro both normally cost well over $1,000. The Ayaneo Next Lite is supposed to offer a handheld gaming PC that's more affordable than some of its other products.

The company says its new SteamOS handheld "inherits the Explore design language and NEXT Grip ergonomic handles." It also has a 7-inch display with an 800P resolution screen, a 47Wh large-capacity battery, a Hall sensing joystick, and X-axis linear motors. While other hardware specs are not mentioned we would imagine that this new device uses an AMD Rysen processor as other Ayaneo Windows PCs from the company have had inside in the past.

We don't know what the price is for the Ayaneo Next Lite. However, we should learn a lot more when orders for the handheld PC go live at Ayaneo's site starting at 9:30 pm Eastern time on January 11.

Earlier this week, another Steam Deck rival, the MSI Claw, was officially announced during CES 2024. The Claw's main difference is that it will use a Meteor Lake-based Intel Core Ultra processor inside instead of an AMD chip. At the moment, MSI is keeping quiet about when the Claw will go on sale, and what the price will be for the gaming handheld.