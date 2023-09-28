Vodafone launches API so people can see what business is calling them

Vodafone has announced that its offering reputable businesses and organizations a new network Application Programmable Interface (API) so that customers can see who’s calling them. If a business begins to use the API, customers can be sure that any calls they receive are legitimate.

Vodafone’s API is called CallerID and was developed by its German branch and has been in use by the firm since 2021. Its shops and sales calls are made using this service to help people ensure the calls are legit; now it wants to give other businesses access to the API too.

According to the company, the API is available across its European network so customers in the region will be able to see which companies are calling them. Vodafone said that it’s already having discussions with other companies to widen the use of the service; ultimately, it will be up to them how fast customers will be able to benefit from CallerID.

In the future, Vodafone says it would like to enhance CallerID by being able to show company logos and short videos. This could make the CallerID more noticeable, but with short videos, it could also become a bit annoying.

Explaining a bit on how the feature works, Vodafone said:

‘CallerID is a network-based solution which means it does not require an additional smartphone app to process and display the information. The only requirement is for the mobile device to support voice over the Internet (VoLTE), which most modern smartphones do. The technology underpinning CallerID is based on the Network as a Platform (NaaP) technology, a Vodafone initiative that allows developers to enjoy the full potential of networks by sharing its capabilities through APIs.’

Hopefully, organizations will be quick to implement CallerID so that customers can check who is calling before answering. It also hold real potential to reduce the number of scam calls people receive.

Source: Vodafone