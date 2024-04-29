Samsung may consider twin-chip strategy for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 due to cost hikes

According to a new report, Samsung is considering launching the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Exynos and Snapdragon variants. Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be powered by the in-house Exynos 2400 chipset in some regions.

As per IT Chosun (a Korean publication), Samsung Electronics could use their in-house manufactured Exynos SoC in the Korean variants of the upcoming foldable rather than the Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The reason behind this pivot is believed to be the burden of the increase in component purchase costs because of the strong US dollar.

Moreover, the favorable performance of the Exynos 2400 chipset is also one of the reasons Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in two variants, as it did with the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus.

It also means that some markets, including the US, Canada, and India, may also see the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, it remains to be seen whether the European markets will continue to get the Snapdragon variant or not.

Recently, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 US variant was spotted in a Geekbench listing. And as per the listing, the phone was powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, the same processor powering the entire Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. Besides, it also packed the same graphics performance as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the upcoming Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 in Paris, France ahead of the Olympics. It is also rumored that Samsung could also take the wraps off the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at the event. There are also rumors that there will be new color options for both foldables this year.