Get the Amazon Echo Pop speaker and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $14.98

We are getting close to Amazon's latest major sales event for its tens of millions of Prime members. Prime Big Deal Days will be held October 10-11 with millions of deep discounts for Prime members. However, there is at least one big discount Prime members can get right now.

If you are a Prime member, you can get the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for just $4.99 with a one-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. That makes this bundle deal for the speaker and the service just $14.98. That's a huge $35 discount compared to purchasing the speaker and the service separately.

The Amazon Echo Pop is a compact smart speaker made for bedrooms and small rooms in the house. You can use Alexa to give it voice commands to stream music from, for example, Amazon Music Ultimate, or you can have it set up so it can give you info on the weather, the latest news, and more.

It is also great to help control any smart devices via Alexa voice commands like lights, cameras, and others. Finally, you can get the Echo Pop in four colors: black, purple, g﻿rey, and green.

The Amazon Music Unlimited service offers streaming access to 100 million songs, without ads. You can also listen to music offline and with unlimited skips. The service also features spatial audio and HD audio support.

Again, this offer is just for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign up for the service now and use it for 30 days for free, which means you can also participate in the Prime Big Deal Days event for free as well. The bundle is also for first-time Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers. You can cancel your subscription to that service at any time.

If you don't want to get the Echo Pop, but still want to try out Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime members have a special offer where you can get four months of the service for free. That's a $49.96 freebie just for being a Prime member.

Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $14.98 ($35 off normal MSRP)

