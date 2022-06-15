Voicemod introduces new voices including Morgan Freeman's through AI

Voicemod announced its newest feature today where users can convert their voices to a pilot, astronaut, and mothership voice, among others, in real-time. It has also introduced the ‘Morgan’ voice, enabling users to imitate Morgan Freeman’s voice for calls or pranks. The feature is on the beta version of Voicemod.

The process uses English voice actors who firstly read a script to AI models. Then through sound design techniques, the recordings are converted to match the characters used. The voices are best for speaking English but can work for other languages as well. They also have an added feature of background noise and filters and record the pacing and emotion of the speaker.

The beta version is needed to access these voices on your PC, although they take more CPU power than regular sound effects. Users are also suggested to test the feature to identify any issues.

Currently, the voices are accessible on PC and the already existing mobile app, but a Mac version is in the works. Voicemod also started its PitchPower technology recently, but the AI is not applicable as of now. It is possible that the Voicemod may soon allow Discord calls, work calls, etc using these voices.