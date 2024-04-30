Amazon Q is a new gen AI tool built for developers and businesses; this is what it can do

Amazon has made a new generative AI assistant available for businesses and developers to help quicken up software development and help companies leverage their internal data to unlock a productivity boost. There are two products available from Amazon now; Amazon Q Business and Amazon Q Developer. There’s also Amazon Q Apps which is still in preview.

With Amazon Q Developer, customers can get help with coding, testing, upgrading applications, troubleshooting, security scanning, and optimizing AWS resources. Apparently, developers only spend about 30% of their time actually coding with the rest of the time taken up with boring and repetitive tasks; Amazon Q should help deal with this.

Amazon Q isn’t only for developers, with the Business edition, employees will be able to interact with company data. They can ask the AI questions about the company data, get summaries, generate content about the data, and complete tasks based on it.

Amazon Q Business also has a new capability in preview now that it’s being released in general availability. The new capability is Amazon Q Apps; it lets employees build generative AI-powered apps from company data using natural language. It can be used to help employees get tasks done and automate their daily work with ease and efficiency.

To accompany the general availability of Amazon Q, the company has launched two free, self-paced courses which businesses can use to increase their workers’ skills in Amazon Q. The Amazon Q Introduction course provides a high-level overview of Amazon Q and the Amazon Q Business Getting Started gives technical audiences a better understanding of Amazon Q Business’ feature and use cases as well as an explanation on how to build a chatbot using Amazon Q.

If you would like to learn more, you can head to the Amazon Q website. The page has an overview of the features and a button letting you get started with Amazon Q.

Source: Amazon