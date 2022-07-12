Warwagon's Tech Tip Tuesday: How to pin a window to the side of your screen!

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people, I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind.

It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic, but they are educational for others.

Tech Tip Tuesday: Pinning Windows to the side of the screen.



Have you ever been on a website and thought “I wish I could see this webpage, and another application at the same time on the same screen?”



While in an application you can hold down the Win key (The key with the 4 flags, on the bottom left of your keyboard) and then press an arrow key corresponding to where you want to put it.



Want to put it along the left-hand side of your screen? Press the Win+Left arrow.



It will then move the application to the left-hand side of the screen. If you press the Win+Left arrow twice (in Windows 11 you only have to do it once), it will bring up a selection on the right, of which application you want to put next to it.

Happy Computing!

If you learned something today, great! If not, maybe share your own tech tip in the comments below!