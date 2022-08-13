Weekend PC Game Deals: Heroes from Gotham, bundled horrors, and much more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Horror fans are in for a feast as Humble and Capcom brought forward the Resident Evil Decades of Horror bundle this week.



The bundle begins with copies of Resident Evil, Resident Evil Revelations and Revelations 2 Episode 1 in the $1 tier. If you go for the $10 tier it puts up Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, Resident Evil 0, and Revelations 2 Deluxe in addition to what's in the previous rung.

The bundle throws five more horror items at you in the third and final tier costing $30, which has Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil 4, and a 50% off coupon for Resident Evil Village.

At the same time, if you're more about tactical combat games, Humble's other gaming bundle of this week may be the way to go. It touts titles like Sniper Elite 4, Call of Arms, Verdun, and four more games for $15.

Epic Games Store brought a freebie for casual game fans this week with a copy of Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 being offered, replacing the Unrailed giveaway from last week.

The cooking and management title has you taking over a food truck in a post-apocalyptic setting. A hectic campaign with hundreds of levels and co-op support is available here, with a separate “Chill” mode to slow down the pace for a more relaxed ingredient assembling experience.

The Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 giveaway is available to claim through Thursday, August 18. Coming up next is not a game, but a premium pack for the new free-to-play battle royale Rumbleverse.

Big Deals

Since there seems to be no free events happening this weekend, we go straight to the big deals section. The hand-picked list this time has been populated by discounts for games featuring the Caped Crusader, THQ Nordic publisher deals, and much more:

DRM-free Goodness

Your dose of DRM-free deals arrives from the GOG store, filled with games that offer a good challenge and others:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.