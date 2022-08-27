Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled Middle-earth, empires for free, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Another freebie arrived right on time from the Epic Games Store this week, offering a Ring of Pain copy to keep.



Coming in as a roguelike dungeon crawler card battler, the game offers plenty of tactics to think and exploit in its turn-based battles, while you also deal with the randomly generated levels' own quirks.

You can grab a copy of Ring of Pain until September 1, which is when Epic will begin one of its larger giveaways, offering Shadow of the Tomb Raider, a Knockout City pack, and Submerged.

Looking into the bundle space, the new Middle-earth and beyond collection from Humble has WB-published franchises like The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and others.

The LEGO titles The Hobbit and Harry Potter: Years 1-4 begins the bundle for $1. The pay the average second tier adds on the LEGO games Harry Potter: Years 5-7, and several DLC packs for The Hobbit.

It's the final $10 tier that brings the action, offering Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition and its sequel Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition, as well as Gauntlet Slayer Edition.

Meanwhile, Humble's new Career Break collection has job sims and management games to take up your free time.



It starts with Not Tonight and Little Big Workshop for $5, followed by Project Hospital, Airport CEO, and Model Builder in the $12 second tier. Going full the full bundle will set you back $15, which adds Parkitect and Dinosaur Fossil Hunter into the mix.

Lastly, if you're a virtual reality headset owner, the Valliant VR bundle is an option too. This two-tier bundle has Budget Cuts 2 and Contractors in the first tier for $10, followed by VTOL VR, Into the Radius, Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu, Hard Bullet, and Takelings House Party in the $20 complete collection.

Free Events

Only a single game populates this weekend's free events corner, and it's a big one. Microsoft and Relic have put up Age of Empires IV as a free-to-play game through the weekend.

The game's all four historical campaigns, the eight civilization (soon to be 10) multiplayer front against players or AI, and modded custom games are all a part of the offer.

Big Deals

Publisher and franchise sales populate most of the big deals on our hand-picked list today, which range from Activision-published hits to Warhammer specials, and much more:

DRM-free Goodness

The DRM-free GOG store is currently in the middle of another big sale event, and to celebrate, a giveaway of Dex is currently available on the front page. Here are some highlights from the discounted titles:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals may vary depending on the region you're in

And that's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals everyone, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to break the bank adding new games to your ever-growing backlogs. Of course, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting if you comb through the interwebs hard enough, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

Neowin may earn a small commission from qualifying purchases.