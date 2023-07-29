Weekend PC Game Deals: Classic RPGs to bundle, Stealth festivals, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store went old-school this week when picking out games for its latest bundle. The RPG Legends: Baldur's Gate & Beyond Bundle offers an injection of classic and highly-rated RPGs to your Steam library.

Paying at least $6 gets you Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition.

Doubling that to $12 adds on four more games, which are Baldur's Gate I and II Enhanced Editions, Neverwinter Nights: Complete Adventures, as well as Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition. The Faces of Good and Evil and Siege of Dragonspear DLC for Baldur's Gate are also included in this tier.

There are almost two weeks left in the bundle for you to make a decision. Keep in mind that the Humble Choice bundle is also refreshing next week, and leaks suggest Disco Elysium will be the headliner this time.

Epic Games Store's freebie train delivered another double drop this week, offering copies of Homeworld Remastered Collection and Severed Steel to keep.

Homeworld Remastered Collection brings together the original two space strategy games from the series with support for modern operating systems, overhauled graphics, remastered music, and re-recorded voice lines from the original actors.

The non-remastered classic versions are included in the package too. Meanwhile, Severed Steel is a stunt-heavy shooter with destructible environments, bullet time, and other action elements to take down hordes of enemies.

The two giveaways will be available until August 3, which is also when Epic will begin offering Loop Hero and Bloons TD 6 as its next freebies.

Free Events

Three games are currently having free event promotions, and one of them lasts a little longer than usual too.

Up first is Two Point Campus, the humorous university building and management title from Sega. With courses like Knight School, Wizardry, and Scientography, you have until Monday to help students succeed and make profits.

At the same time, Ubisoft's still-updated medieval fighting game For Honor is having another free event, and this one lasts until August 3. You have access to six of the fighters plus all the multiplayer and story modes during this time period.

Fighting games fans also have Melty Blood: Type Lumina to try out this weekend, the latest entry in the 2D PVP series based on the TYPE-MOON visual novels.

Big Deals

The biggest deals of this weekend arrive from Steam's latest Stealth Games festival, though there are plenty of other promotions giving their own games at deep discounts too. There's even a rare, and deep, Half-Life: Alyx sale if you're a VR fan. Here's our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's DRM-free sales come in hack-and-slash and high-profile hits flavors. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

