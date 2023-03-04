Weekend PC Game Deals: Massive charity bundle, Ubisoft specials, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble has an absolutely massive bundle this week to provide support for the victims of the recent earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria. 100% of the proceeds from this 72-item touting bundle go towards organizations providing relief efforts in the regions.

The Earthquake Relief Bundle comes in at $30, and the recently released action RPG Gotham Knights leads the pack. It is joined by hit games like Pathfinder: Kingmaker, XCOM 2, Ghostrunner, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Payday 2, System Shock 1 and 2, Mount and Blade: Warband, Stick Fight, Strange Brigade, Monaco, and a lot more.

There are only a few days left on this time-limited charity bundle, with Humble taking it offline on March 8.

The Epic Games Store's freebie for this week is a copy of Rise of Industry, the Dapper Penguin-developed business tycoon experience.

The title has you creating and optimizing production lines to build an industrial empire of your choosing. Every step, from gaining raw materials to building the end product, can be managed while supplying the village's and town's demands, all the while making sure they aren't getting a better deal from AI competitors.

The Rise of Industry giveaway will last until March 9, which is when the Epic Games Store will put up Call of the Sea as the next freebie.

That wasn't the only freebie that went live this week though, as Bedtime Digital's indie adventure Figment is currently free to claim on Steam until March 9.

Free Events

Only two games are having free events this weekend, and F1 Manager 2022 is up first. As its name implies, you can be the boss of your own Formula 1 team here, with everything from the constructor and the staff to the racing strategy being under your control.

Also free-to-play this weekend is a recently released indie experience named DeadPoly. Coming in as a survival looter shooter set in a zombie apocalypse, the title includes base building, exploration, crafting, and other elements to help you survive and thrive. It touts both solo and co-op play too.

Big Deals

Aside from the discounts hitting a large variety of genres, Ubisoft has also decided to put almost everything in their collection on sale on Steam this weekend. With those and more, check out our hand-picked big deals list below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's ongoing RPG sale is what's populating most of the DRM-free sales this weekend too. Here's another highlights sample:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

