Weekend PC Game Deals: Freebies from Ubisoft, massive charity bundles, and a lot more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Ubisoft kicked off a surprise giveaway this week for Assassin's Creed Syndicate, offering the ninth mainline entry in the popular action series to keep.

Released in 2015 just before the series took the RPG route, Syndicate tells the tales of twin assassins Jacob and Evie Frye. The classic stealth action gameplay was expanded upon in this entry with carriage hijacking and riding as well as a grappling hook for quickly traversing through Victorian-era London.

The Assassin's Creed Syndicate giveaway is slated to run through December 6, with your copy being claimed via the Ubisoft Connect client.

The Yogscast Jingle Jam charity event is back with another bundle this year. The £35 price tag has remained the same as usual, and this year you get to claim over 70 PC games for this donation to charities.

Some of the games in the massive collection include Short Hike, Homeworld Remastered Collection, Homeworld Deserts of Kharak, The Entropy Centre, Superhot, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, Xenonauts, Beyond Blue, Cat Quest, Mars Horizon, Train Valley 2, and much more.

Only 10,000 units of this bundle are available for purchase. Keep in mind that all codes have an expiry date and must be claimed before December 31, 2023.

Those looking for a bundle of games filled with wholesome experiences, Humble's new Uplifting Adventures collection might be right up your alley.

The starting tier touts Tinykin, Venba, Bear and Breakfast, Smushi Come Home, Mail Time for $14. Going for the complete bundle will cost you $20, which adds Wylde Flowers and Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist.

This week Humble also introduced a JRPG charity bundle with proceeds going towards type 1 diabetes research.

The Fight T1D With JRPGs bundle begins with Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, Nexomon: Extinction, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, and Dark Deity in the first tier for $10. It's followed by the $15 tier, which adds on Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga, Mato Anomalies, and Edge of Eternity to the collection.

Another double giveaway appeared from the Epic Games Store this week. The latest games on offer are Jitsu Squad and Might Fight Federation, which are now free to claim for anyone with an Epic Games account.

Jitsu Squad is a cooperative beat 'em up entry inspired by classic titles like Marvel vs Capcom and Streets of Rage. Offering support for up to four players, you can tag your friends in to get their own combos in during the action. Sticking to the combat theme, Mighty Fight Federation is an arena fighter. 1v1 and team-based match ups, and four-player free-for-all rounds are here in this 3D fighting game.

The double giveaway is slated to last until December 7, with GigaBash and Predecessor coming on as the next freebies on the same day.

Free Events

Four games are currently having free events for anyone to try. Up first is BattleBit Remastered, the low-poly shooter with massive 254-player servers. The title has exploded in popularity recently, and you can try it out for free over this weekend on Steam.

Keeping to the FPS theme, Hell Let Loose offers a more sim experience set in World War II featuring 100-player battles. Meanwhile, tactical shooter enjoyers can jump into Rainbow Six Siege for its tight 5vs5 rounds and numerous high-tech gadgets. Lastly, Icarus is a cooperative PvE survival game supporting up to eight players.

Big Deals

As Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Autumn sales wind down, stores are going back to their usual weekly promotions, at least until Winter specials kick off soon. Here's our latest hand-picked specials for you to peruse:

DRM-free Specials

Over on the GOG store, city builders, hack and slash games, and more are what's on discount for fans of DRM-free experiences:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.