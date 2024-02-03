Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled chaos, indie allies, Xbox lunar sales, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store's latest bundle drop was for a collection of chaotic titles best played on a controller. The aptly titled Controller'd Chaos Bundle has six games on offer split into two tiers.



Starting off, paying $10 gets you three games: the Destroy All Humans! remake, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, and Rain on Your Parade. If you pay $14, you can get the complete bundle that also contains Maneater, Orcs Must Die 3 Complete Edition, and No More Heroes.



Alongside it, Humble also introduced the Exceptional Indie Allies bundle this week, a $10 collection with seven games and no tiers. For purchasing it, you get copies of Norco, Not For Broadcast, Wytchwood, Endling - Extinction of Forever, Apico, Mutazione, and One Step From Eden. Both bundles have three weeks of time left on their counters before they go away.





The Epic Games Store didn't miss out on its weekly freebie either. Doors: Paradox arrived as the latest giveaway earlier this week, an indie entry that was originally released in 2022.



The puzzle title has you solving handcrafted, intricate 3D dioramas — or door-o-ramas as the developer puts it — to move forward and reach more challenging levels. Developer Big Loop Studios says the 58 puzzle doors, set in 13 unique realms, can take over five hours to complete.



You can grab a free copy of Doors: Paradox for free from the Epic Games Store until February 8. Coming up next week to the store as the latest freebie offer are two games: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle.

Big Deals

The discounts of this weekend are from all over, with plenty of trilogies and bundled deals. Though Xbox does have quite a few of its PC games on sale right now as part of an early lunar sale.

While free events are taking a break this weekend, don’t forget that Steam Next Fest is starting next week too, which should give you plenty of upcoming games to try out. Lastly, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, grab the original Fallout and several other titles as part of this month's Prime Gaming lineup.

With all that out of the way, here’s our handpicked big deals list for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

In the DRM-free front, the GOG store is still inside its New Year Sale, pulling down the prices of over 4600 games and DLCs. Our latest highlights list is below:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.