Weekend PC Game Deals: Autumn and Black Friday specials take charge

It's another major sale season, but let's go through the usual highlights before we get to the discounts. To start off, the Epic Games Store continued its freebie run with a copy of Deliver Us Mars by KeokeN Interactive this week.

Arriving as the sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, this entry has players taking the role of Earth's youngest astronaut as part of a crew heading to the Red Planet. The sci-fi adventure title has players exploring the perilous planet seeking lost colony ships to save the remaining humans on Earth.

This giveaway is set to last until Thursday, November 30. It will be followed up by free copies of Mighty Fight Federation and Jitsu Squad.

Humble also jumped into the Black Friday specials, but alongside the sales, a brand-new bundle has also showed up featuring Walking Dead titles and a whole lot of others to keep.

Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 1 is up first for $1, which is joined by Season Two, 400 Days, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, The Big Con, and Thief of Thieves: Season One for $5 in the second tier.

The $10 tier brings in Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season, A New Frontier, and Michonne Miniseries entry, as well as WrestleQuest, Glitch Busters: Stuck On You, and Homestead Arcana.

The final two tiers bring one game each: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners VR entry for $15 and its sequel Retribution for $20. This massive bundle has two weeks left on its counter before it expires.

Free Events

Being a major sales week, free events are usually absent in these periods. However, a new free weekend and a remaining one from last week have filled up the usual slots.

First up is Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV, with its latest free event coming in for Steam users this time. You can make a character and level it until 20 during the promotion that lasts until 10am PT on November 28. Next up, the Star Citizen free fly event is still live, with it slated to close its doors, and the availability of free ships, on November 30.

Big Deals

Aside from the usual classics, almost every high-profile game from recent years is on sale right now as part of Valve's Steam Autumn Sale or lingering Black Friday promotions. The Epic Games Store has brought back its coupon offer back for another run too, offering an additional 33% on games priced above $14.99 until November 28.

Here's our larger than usual list of big deals for you to peruse:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store has kicked off its own Black Friday specials too, giving you plenty of DRM-free options to take home. Here are some highlights:

