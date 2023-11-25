Weekend PC Game Deals: Autumn and Black Friday specials take charge

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
It's another major sale season, but let's go through the usual highlights before we get to the discounts. To start off, the Epic Games Store continued its freebie run with a copy of Deliver Us Mars by KeokeN Interactive this week.
Arriving as the sequel to Deliver Us The Moon, this entry has players taking the role of Earth's youngest astronaut as part of a crew heading to the Red Planet. The sci-fi adventure title has players exploring the perilous planet seeking lost colony ships to save the remaining humans on Earth.
This giveaway is set to last until Thursday, November 30. It will be followed up by free copies of Mighty Fight Federation and Jitsu Squad.
Humble also jumped into the Black Friday specials, but alongside the sales, a brand-new bundle has also showed up featuring Walking Dead titles and a whole lot of others to keep.
Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 1 is up first for $1, which is joined by Season Two, 400 Days, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, The Big Con, and Thief of Thieves: Season One for $5 in the second tier.
The $10 tier brings in Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season, A New Frontier, and Michonne Miniseries entry, as well as WrestleQuest, Glitch Busters: Stuck On You, and Homestead Arcana.
The final two tiers bring one game each: The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners VR entry for $15 and its sequel Retribution for $20. This massive bundle has two weeks left on its counter before it expires.
Free Events
Being a major sales week, free events are usually absent in these periods. However, a new free weekend and a remaining one from last week have filled up the usual slots.
First up is Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo IV, with its latest free event coming in for Steam users this time. You can make a character and level it until 20 during the promotion that lasts until 10am PT on November 28. Next up, the Star Citizen free fly event is still live, with it slated to close its doors, and the availability of free ships, on November 30.
Big Deals
Aside from the usual classics, almost every high-profile game from recent years is on sale right now as part of Valve's Steam Autumn Sale or lingering Black Friday promotions. The Epic Games Store has brought back its coupon offer back for another run too, offering an additional 33% on games priced above $14.99 until November 28.
Here's our larger than usual list of big deals for you to peruse:
- Diablo IV – $41.99 on Steam
- Persona 5 Royal – $35.99 on Steam
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition – $35.99 on Steam
- Street Fighter 6 – $32.46 on GreenManGaming
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $29.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- Dead Space – $29.99 on Steam
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – $29.99 on Steam
- Hogwarts Legacy – $29.79 on Gamebillet
- HITMAN 3 – $27.99 on Steam
- Rust – $26.79 on Steam
- Grounded – $23.99 on Steam
- DARK SOULS III – $23.89 on Gamebillet
- TUNIC – $20.99 on Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx – $20.39 on Steam
- Tetris Effect: Connected – $19.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 4 – $19.79 on Steam
- Stray – $19.79 on Steam
- Hi-Fi RUSH – $18.79 on Indiegala
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition – $17.99 on Steam
- Dark Souls Remastered – $16.79 on Gamebillet
- Satisfactory – $16.49 on Steam
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – $15.99 on Steam
- DAVE THE DIVER – $15.99 on Steam
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 – $15.99 on Steam
- World War Z – $14.99 on Steam
- Far Cry 6 – $14.99 on Steam
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – $14.99 on Steam
- Psychonauts 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – $14.99 on Steam
- Need for Speed Unbound – $13.99 on Steam
- Cuphead – $13.99 on Steam
- Kenshi – $13.49 on Steam
- Project Zomboid – $13.39 on Steam
- Pentiment – $13.39 on Steam
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla – $12.60 on GreenManGaming
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition – $12.49 on Steam
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $12.49 on Steam
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – $12.49 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $11.99 on Steam
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $11.99 on Steam
- Stardew Valley – $11.99 on Steam
- Valheim – $11.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $11.99 on Steam
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition – $11.99 on Steam
- Phasmophobia – $11.19 on Steam
- Outer Wilds – $10.84 on Gamebillet
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $10.24 on Gamebillet
- Two Point Campus – $10.19 on Steam
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth – $10.04 on Steam
- Untitled Goose Game – $9.99 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 on Steam
- Gears 5 – $9.99 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $9.99 on Steam
- Inscryption – $9.99 on Steam
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut – $9.99 on Steam
- Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89 on Steam
- Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89 on Steam
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $9.89 on Steam
- Battlefield 2042 – $9.59 on Steam
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – $9.59 on Steam
- Back 4 Blood – $8.99 on Steam
- Watch Dogs: Legion – $8.99 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $7.99 on Steam
- Control Ultimate Edition – $7.89 on Indiegala
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Steam
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate – $6.59 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $5.99 on Steam
- Thronefall – $5.94 on Steam
- Terraria – $4.99 on Steam
- Titanfall 2 – $4.49 on Steam
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $4.49 on Steam
- Battlefield V – $3.99 on Steam
- Black Mesa – $3.99 on Steam
- DOOM – $3.99 on Steam
- Batman: Arkham Knight – $3.99 on Steam
- STAR WARS: Squadrons – $1.99 on Steam
- Alice: Madness Returns – $1.99 on Steam
- Portal 2 – $0.99 on Steam
- Deliver Us Mars – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG store has kicked off its own Black Friday specials too, giving you plenty of DRM-free options to take home. Here are some highlights:
- EVERSPACE 2 - $34.99 on GOG
- Yakuza Complete Series - $34.71 on GOG
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $29.69 on GOG
- System Shock - $27.99 on GOG
- ELEX II - $19.99 on GOG
- Days Gone - $16.49 on GOG
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 on GOG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $12.49 on GOG
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition - $12.24 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - $9.99 on GOG
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines - $9.99 on GOG
- Desperados III - $9.99 on GOG
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- Mount & Blade: Warband - $4.99 on GOG
- SOMA - $4.49 on GOG
- A Short Hike - $4.39 on GOG
- Caesar 3 - $3.89 on GOG
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 on GOG
- Psychonauts - $2.49 on GOG
- Hotline Miami - $1.99 on GOG
- Thief 2: The Metal Age - $0.97 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other summer deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
