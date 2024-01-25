WhatsApp on iOS is getting Passkeys and third-party chats to comply with DMA regulations

After X introduced Passkeys for non-subscribers of X premium, WhatsApp is also working on a similar feature. WABetaInfo revealed that the latest beta version of WhatsApp on iOS, 24.2.10.73, contains a new Passkey feature under development. WhatsApp has already rolled out passkeys for Android under the beta version Android 2.23.20.4 but is now bringing it for iOS users.

Passkeys are a new method of verification when users log in to their WhatsApp accounts. Passkeys remove the need for a password when logging in to devices and instead use technology like fingerprint scans, face IDs, and other methods to aid the login process.

A similar capability is now being developed for iOS users who can log in to WhatsApp through their Touch ID, Face ID, or their device passcode. Passkeys are optional for users, and they can be disabled later in settings.

Additionally, if a user is logging on to a device without the passkey capability, they can still get the 6-digit code for verification.

In the beta version of Android, WhatsApp mentions that the passkeys will be stored in the password manager. However, in the screenshots that are available as of yet, we are unsure what is the case for iOS.

In the previous beta version on iOS(24.2.10.72:), WABetaInfo revealed a new Third-party chat feature. The social media app is likely working on it due to regulations enforced by the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

This capability is under development for both iOS and Android.

With the third-party chat capability, users will be able to get a new section on WhatsApp that displays incoming messages from third-party applications. This functionality will also allow users to text others on WhatsApp while using different third-party apps.

The DMA is a law that will go effective in the EU on March 7, 2024. It is already bringing notable changes to companies like Spotify. WhatsApp is also changing its processes and features to comply with the law.

The DMA labels certain tech giants, such as WhatsApp, as gatekeepers and is enforcing stricter regulations for them. WhatsApp is a part of this as the Meta-owned platform is a key player in the messaging market.

Interoperability between social media apps is an important focus of the DMA. It prevents users from having to download a popular communication platform to avoid giving it an edge over competing platforms. End-to-end encryption will be there to ensure secure conversations between platforms. Additionally, users can manually enable interoperability as mentioned in Article 7 of the DMA regulations.

Source and Image Credits: WABetaInfo