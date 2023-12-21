WhatsApp Android beta users can now share status updates from companion devices

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that lets you share status updates from companion devices. Ite is currently available to a limited number of testers running WhatsApp 2.24.1.4 beta for Android, WABetaInfo reports, adding it will roll out to more users in the coming weeks.

You can have the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones using a feature called Companion Mode, introduced earlier this year. A companion device can connect to the internet independently, but it gets logged out if you don't use your primary device for more than 14 days.

A companion phone lets you do many things, like sending/receiving messages and making audio/video calls. But some features, such as sharing live location and sending status updates, are reserved for the primary phone, although you can view the status updates shared by others.

Companion mode is an upgraded version of an existing feature called Linked Devices, which essentially mirrors your phone's WhatsApp on other devices like tablets, PCs, and certain smart displays.

The upcoming feature will let you share text, videos, images, GIFs, and voice messages as status updates using your companion device, the website notes. The experience might get even better in the future as the Meta-owned messaging app is also testing HD media support for status updates.

Nonetheless, this adds to WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to improve its cross-device experience. The company probably listened to feedback from users who wanted to use more than one WhatsApp account on their phones.

WhatsApp is currently working on a stream of features, including a group chat filter, search by username, search by date, AI chat shortcut button, video forward/rewind, and a reply bar for media.