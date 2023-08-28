Windows 10's File Explorer gets a surprise update

A few months ago, Microsoft confirmed that Windows 10 would no longer receive "big" updates with new features and substantial changes. Still, Microsoft continues servicing Windows 10 with monthly Patch Tuesday updates and optional non-security releases. And occasionally, despite the earlier promise, these updates deliver a surprising change or new feature.

This month's non-security update for Windows 10 brought the new Windows Backup app Microsoft introduced earlier for Windows 11. In addition, users discovered a surprising change for File Explorer—it now features a new button for backing up documents, pictures, downloads, and more. Clicking the button launches OneDrive and its "Back up important PC folders to OneDrive" feature, ensuring files in your user folders are always in sync with OneDrive.

Microsoft has not announced the new "Start backup" button yet. However, you can enable it on your Windows 10 PC by doing the following:

Right-click the OneDrive icon in the notification area and click Settings. Go to the About tab and toggle on the "Get OneDrive Insider preview updates before release" option. Download KB5029331 from Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog (manual installation). After installing the update, ensure you have installed the latest OneDrive app. Download ViVeTool from GitHub and extract it into any convenient folder. Note: We recommend backing up important data and creating a system restore point before using ViVeTool. Launch Command Prompt as Administrator and navigate to the directory containing your ViVeTool files using the CD command. Here is an example: CD C:\vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:40950986 and press Enter. Restart your computer. Open File Explorer (Win + E is its dedicated shortcut) and open the Documents, Pictures, Videos, or Music folder. You will spot the new "Start Backup" button on the ribbon's Home tab.

Many users stick to Windows 10 for its familiarity and the lack of big, often controversial changes (like the one with auto-opening Search in Windows 11). Small improvements like the Windows Backup app and the updated File Explorer will make the old operating system slightly more convenient. True, those changes are hardly major upgrades, but they are welcome nonetheless.

As a reminder, Microsoft plans to pull the plug on Windows 10 and stop supporting the OS in October 2025.

Credit for the ID goes to @technosarusrex on X (Twitter)