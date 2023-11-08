Start11 v2 released with rounded taskbar for Windows 11 and more

Stardock released Start11 v2, the most advanced Start menu alternative for Windows 11 and 11. This program allows users to fully customize their Start menu experience with unique features and designs and restore classic functionality from previous versions of Windows.

New with Start11 v2 are three Start menu styles that seamlessly blend with Windows 10 and 11. Each new style is fully customizable from top to bottom, focusing on a different theme: Apps, Professional, and Launcher.

Start11 v2 is also enhancing the taskbar with new functionality that makes it faster to access your files and folders. You can pin any folder to the taskbar and access its contents without opening File Explorer.

And new today, you can round the corners of the taskbar to give it a modern design that makes your

desktop look like the next version of Windows. "This is a significant update and ships with more than two dozen new features," said Brad Sams, General Manager of Stardock Software. "And we are also introducing new enterprise features as well, including the ability to load a Start menu configuration on login, kiosk functionality that lets you lock components of the Start menu, and improved tooling for advanced deployments."

Also new with Start11 v2 is an updated search experience with native integration with the Everything

search engine. Additionally, Start11 v2 introduces the ability to backup and restore your settings from a file, improved animations when navigating within the Start menus, going for a unified icon experience, options for removing folders from the 'all apps list,' and many more.

Start11 v2 is available today for $6.99 and is also included in the award-winning Object Desktop suite. For more information, visit the Start11 v2 website here.

You can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes, and Multiplicity.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock