Start11 v2 now lets you pin websites to the Start menu

Start11 v2, a popular third-party alternative for the stock (and still undercooked) Start menu in Windows 11, has been updated to version 2.05. The main highlight of today's release is the ability to pin any website to your preferred Start menu.

After installing version 2.05, Start11 users can right-click their Start menus and select New > Pin Website. Your favorite websites can now sit alongside pinned apps and folders, keeping your important stuff just one click away. Here is how Stardock describes what made this feature possible:

The way we use this feature at Stardock, is that we create web-links to many of our key dashboards on Jira and PowerBI. It’s a small enhancement but one that continues to make Start11 v2 the most advanced Start menu experience for Windows 10 and 11.

In addition to the ability to pin websites to the Start menu, Start11 2.05 delivers plenty of various bug fixes and minor improvements for layouts and the user interface, fixes potential resource leaks, compatibility issues with GeForce Experience, and more.

Start11 2.05 is now available for download from the official website as a free update for existing users. The app is also available on Steam, where version 2.05 should arrive shortly. To update an existing installation, right-click your taskbar, select "Configure Start11," and then go to the "About" section. If you have a suggestion or feedback, visit the project's official forum.

You can purchase Start11 for your computer and fix its stock and underwhelming Start menu for only $6.99. A free 30-day trial is also available, allowing you to check out all the app has to offer without paying anything. Start11 is also available as a part of Stardock's entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes, and Multiplicity.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock