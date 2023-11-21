Start11 v2.03 is out with new localization and numerous fixes

The recently launched Start11 v2, a popular Start menu alternative for Windows 11 and 11 users, received another update to improve your experience. Although version 2.03 does not contain new features or earth-shuttering changes (like the previous update), there is a long list of fixes and improvements, plus new translations for those preferring languages other than English. Start11 v2.03 supports nine languages, such as German, Spanish, French, Korean, Portuguese, and more.

As for fixes and improvements, version 2.03 will ensure the app no longer crashes when creating tab groups or changing the icon cache on Windows 10. In addition, there are fixes for integration with Fences and incorrect icons after a cache flush.

Here is the complete changelog for Start11 v2.03:

Initial language localization pass included. Please click here for more details.

Resolved a possible crash when combining two groups as a tab group if no other tab groups exist

Resolved issue 2.02 beta introduced with a crash when the icon cache changed on Win10

Resolved issue where a Fence as a group would not save the number of rows it should show correctly

Resolved an issue with an icon cache flush causing wrong icons to show in the UI sometimes

Added registry key "S11_PutUniversalAppsInFolderByDefault" which when given a value of "1" will put universal apps in a Universal apps folder in the Win10/11/Pro/Launcher/App menus. Create in HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Stardock\Start8\Start8.ini\Start8

Added registry key "S11_NoMenuAnimations" which when given a value of "1" which will turn off right click menu animations. Create in HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Stardock\Start8\Start8.ini\Start8

Some tweaks to enhanced taskbar to prevent apps from sending too many messages to the taskbar causing it to slow down

Recently installed now correctly shows Universal apps installed from the store

Recently installed apps (Win10/11/Pro/App/Launcher) menus now only show items as 'recent' within 1.5 days of install

Recent items popup menus now filter out some additional items

Resolved issue with global font scaling in Start11 being deactivated briefly when opening right-click menus

Added detection for Fences 5 installs when Fences 4 had not been installed before

Resolved issue with Fences 5 show desktop button on the taskbar not working with Enhanced taskbar enabled

Resolved taskbar icon changes not always being picked up correctly by Start11 with Enhanced taskbar enabled

Resolved missing icons on the Start10 style search

Added everything support to Start10 style search mode

Resolved issue with shutdown and signout menus in Win10 style sometimes losing focus to what is under them

Resolved the issue of having too many items in a folder resulting in being unable to see all of the items. It will now scroll them instead.

Resolved autohide taskbar showing up on secondary when start menu open on the primary

Resolved an issue with the taskbar opening from autohide too early if the taskbar was offset from the bottom of the screen in some situations

Resolved issue with multiple column menus showing at the top of the screen sometimes

Resolved issue with right-clicking on recent documents link and picking open causing an error prompt about a missing user account

Menus with multiple columns now show A-Z per column rather than spreading A-Z over each column

Added registry key "S11_DelayAutoHide" which when given a value of "1" will delay autohide show/hide. Create in HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Stardock\Start8\Start8.ini\Start8

Resolved a crash issue with Win7 style on login in rare circumstances

Resolved an issue with enhanced taskbar autohide when the primary monitor is to the right of the secondary monitor with desktop icon placement

Resolved issue with clicking on pinned taskbar buttons set to only show on certain monitors not showing a right-click menu

Resolved issue with mixed dpi setups where right-click menus may not detect dpi changes consistently

Resolve the issue with offset taskbar mode with autohide on a secondary.

Limited recent docs popup menu to 15 items (or OS setting if defined)

Reduced a flicker when minimizing/restoring a window from the taskbar using the mouse

Adjusted some init code to prevent threads from being allocated earlier than needed

Tweak to extra control panel item showing

Resolved issue with rounded taskbar causing clipped taskbars on primary monitor when using a touch-capable device with Win11 22H2 or later

Resolved issue with taskbar offsets on secondary monitor without enhanced taskbar enabled not working correctly

Tweaked shutdown menu to stop list under it taking focus sometimes

Added registry key S11_AlwaysScrollMenus which when set to 1 will stop Start11 making menus multi column and instead use a scrolling list. Create in HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Stardock\Start8\Start8.ini\Start8

Resolved issue with Win7/Modern style jumplists sometimes showing each item too small after switching menu modes

Added a new registry key to control the right-click menu style on Windows 11. It is called "S11_MenuMode" and it has 3 options. 0 = translucent menus, 1 = solid menus, 2 = colour tinted translucent menus

Resolved all apps/steam apps list not working from a pinned taskbar folder if you are using the Win7/Modern menu styles

Resolved issue with sub menus showing far left of the screen when they would not fit next to the open menu on multi-column menus

Resolved issue with new Start11 autohide taskbar mode triggering too far from the bottom of the screen vs the primary

Resolved issue with Win 7/modern menu with Win10 style all apps tree not having Show Recently installed and suggested apps not refreshing the list instantly

Resolved issue with right-hand list on start menu flickering over search results during animation to switch to search mode sometimes with Win 7/modern menu styles

Resolved issue with leftover tooltip after launching an app from the menu if the tooltip was visible at the time

Altered config UI to grey out the settings for rounded taskbars unless the rounded taskbar is enabled as this may be causing confusion

Resolved menus sometimes being the wrong background color depending on OS color settings

Resolved sub-menus showing on popup folder menus being shifted too far right on Win11 setups

Resolved Win Launcher menu style when hiding search and username causing shutdown to overlap contents of the list

Start11 v2 is available for $6.99 and it is also included in the award-winning Object Desktop suite. For more information, visit the Start11 v2 website here.

You can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes, and Multiplicity.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock