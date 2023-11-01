Start11 v2 gets first update with new customization options

A few days ago, Stardock released a big update for Start11, a popular Start menu alternative in Windows 10 and 11 and one of the apps we recommend for fixing Windows 11's odd inconveniences. Now, a new update is available for Start11 v2 users. It addresses several things based on the initial feedback from customers and fixes a few bugs.

According to a post published on the official Stardock website, Start11 v2's first update adds a few new options for the new Pro layout. You can now turn off your profile name and picture and make the right sidebar smaller. In addition, Start11 v2 lets you hide the search field when not in use.

Other changes in the latest Start11 v2 update include tab changes, a reduced suggested app list (now limited to 14), and multiple fixes. You can find the complete changelog on the official Stardock website. Developers say they plan a few more updates to resolve possible bugs or issues in the current release preview. Send your thoughts, suggestions, or complaints to Stardock using the official forum or Discord.

As a reminder, Start11 v2 introduced several features and changes to enhance the Start menu and taskbar user experience. Besides offering multiple customizable layouts, the app lets you pin folders and files to the taskbar, create Start menu tabs, hide recommended content, and more. You can learn about Start11 v2 in our dedicated coverage.

Start11 v2 is available for $5.99 on the official Stardock website during the release preview period and is also included in the award-winning Object Desktop suite. For more information, visit the Start11 v2 website here. Existing Start11 users can upgrade to v2 with a discount and purchase a 5-pack upgrade if there is a need to run Start11 on five devices.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock