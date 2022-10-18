Windows 11 2022 Update lets you create quick notes by clicking button on Surface Pen

Microsoft has announced a new productivity feature for users running the latest Windows 11 release. Those owning a Surface Pen with a shortcut button can use it to create quick notes in OneNote without reaching for an icon in the notification area or pressing Win + Alt + N.

OneNote version 2211 and newer allows making quick notes by pressing a button on a Surface Pen. When invoked, the app displays a small window with a toolbar that lets you toggle between different tools and ink. Microsoft says customers can use the Quick Note features to create reminders, sketch concepts, annotate screenshots, or jot down notes.

The updated Quick Note feature is rolling out to Office Insiders in the Beta Channel. It requires a computer with Windows 11 22H2 (2022 Update) that supports a Surface Pen with a shortcut button. Note that the rollout happens gradually to ensure things are stable and work smoothly. It is worth mentioning that the Quick Note feature works on any computer, and you can use it by pressing Win + Alt + N or clicking the OneNote icon in the notification area.

You can learn more about the latest improvements for OneNote on Windows 11 22H2 in a blog post on the Office Insider website.