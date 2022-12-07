Vertical Tabs are coming soon to OneNote for Windows

Microsoft has published a new blog post detailing the most popular feature request from those using OneNote in schools (users with the highest priority feedback). According to the software giant, OneNote customers want a single and consistent user interface (something every customer of Microsoft products wants) with vertical tabs on all operating systems. Besides consistency, users think OneNote for iPad-like UI is more accessible and easier to use than the current OneNote for Windows.

Microsoft does not plan to ditch the current layout with horizontal tabs. Instead, it wants to allow users to select their favorite UI and switch to another variant with just a few clicks. Once the updated interface arrives, users can place notebooks, sections, and pages stacked vertically at the left-hand side of a window. You can see how the upcoming UI compares to the current version in a GIF below:

The "Tabs Layout" feature will sit on the "View" tab, and Microsoft plans to start rolling it out to all customers early next year. You can expect vertical tabs for OneNote to arrive in the Office Insider program before moving to the stable channel.

The company also notes that the ability to toggle the OneNote UI will be available only in the OneNote for Windows app. You should not expect it in the OneNote for Windows 10 version, which is not confusing at all.

Which OneNote UI do you like more? Let us know in the comments.