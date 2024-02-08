Windows 11 Insider Beta build (KB5034851) moves Copilot logo, adds new Start menu features

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Insider Program on the Beta channel. The new build number is 22635.3140 under KB5034851. This latest build has a new Start menu feature and moves the Copilot logo.

Here's is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel

[Copilot in Windows]

We are making a change where the Copilot icon is shown on the right side of the system tray on the taskbar to make the entry point to Copilot more clear and easily accessible by being closer to where the Copilot pane opens. As part of this change, we have defaulted the “show the desktop” behavior for the far-right corner of the taskbar to off and this can be re-enabled in the taskbar behaviors section under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar (you can simply right-click on the taskbar to get to this). This is just beginning to roll out to Insiders in the Canary Channel so not every will see this change right away.

The Copilot on the right side of the system tray on the taskbar.

[Start menu]

We’re trying out grouping recently added apps on your PC into a folder under the Recommended section of Start with some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Note that this is rolling out so not all Insiders in the Beta Channel will see this right away.

Grouping of recently added apps under the Recommended section of the Start menu.

For people logged into Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise editions with a Microsoft Entra ID account, we are trying out the ability to view and join upcoming Microsoft Teams meetings directly from the Start menu. The next online Teams meeting will show up as a Recommended item 5 minutes before it begins, clicking the meeting recommendation will open the join meeting flow in Teams. Note that this is rolling out so not all Insiders in the Beta Channel will see this right away.